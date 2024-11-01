Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    1 Nov 2024 2:56 AM GMT
    തു​ളു​വി​നെ​യ​റി​യാ​ൻ തു​ളു വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി​യും തു​ളു വി​കി​സോ​ഴ്സും

    തു​ളു​വി​നെ​യ​റി​യാ​ൻ തു​ളു വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി​യും തു​ളു വി​കി​സോ​ഴ്സും
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തു​ളു ഭാ​ഷ​യെ കു​റി​ച്ച​റി​യാ​ൻ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​ൻ ഇ​ട​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ളു വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി​യും തു​ളു വി​കി സോ​ഴ്സും ഒ​രു​ക്കി. വി​ക്കി​മീ​ഡി​യ ഫൗ​ണ്ടേ​ഷ​നാ​ണ് തു​ളു വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി ഒ​രു​ക്കി പൊ​തു​ജ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഉ​പ​യോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ൾ​ക്ക് വാ​ക്കു​ക​ൾ സെ​ർ​ച് ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​തി​നൊ​പ്പം എ​ഡി​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യാ​നും പ​ദാ​വ​ലി സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ചെ​യ്യാ​നും സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ന്ന രീ​തി​യി​ലാ​ണ് വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ക​രാ​വ​ലി വി​കി​മീ​ഡി​യ​ൻ​സ്, തു​ളു വി​കി​മീ​ഡി​യ​ൻ​സി​ന്റെ​യും ആ​റു വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ശ്ര​മ​ഫ​ല​മാ​ണ് തു​ളു വി​ക്ഷ​ന​റി​യും തു​ളു വി​കി​സോ​ഴ്സും.

    Bengaluru News tulu language Tulu Wiktionary
    News Summary - Tulu Wiktionary, Tulu Wikisource go online
