Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:32 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Aug 2024 2:32 AM GMT

    തു​ളു സാം​സ്കാ​രി​കോ​ത്സ​വം നാ​ളെ മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ

    News conference
    തു​ളു സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഉ​ത്സ​വ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന വാ​ർ​ത്ത​സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ഖി​ലേ​ന്ത്യ തു​ളു ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ തു​ളു സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഉ​ത്സ​വം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ 46 തു​ളു സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ക​ളു​ടെ പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ പ​ങ്കാ​ളി​ക​ളാ​വും. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സ​ർ​വ​ക​ലാ​ശാ​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് തു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക ഘോ​ഷ​യാ​ത്ര ടൗ​ൺ​ഹാ​ളി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​തോ​ടെ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക സ​മി​തി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് എ.​സി. ഭ​ണ്ഡാ​രി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വേ​ദ​വ്യാ​സ് കാ​മ​ത്ത് എം.​എ​ൽ.​എ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:tuluCultural Festival
