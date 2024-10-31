Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightതു​ലാ​മാ​സ വാ​വു​ബ​ലി
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    തു​ലാ​മാ​സ വാ​വു​ബ​ലി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Tulamasa Vavubali,
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ തു​ലാ​മാ​സ വാ​വു​ബ​ലി​യോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു​ള്ള പി​തൃ​ത​ർ​പ്പ​ണ ച​ട​ങ്ങു​ക​ൾ ന​വം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നി​ന് രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ യെ​ദി​യൂ​ർ വൈ​ദി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. പൂ​ജ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് മ​നോ​ജ്‌ വി​ശ്വ​നാ​ഥ പൂ​ജാ​രി മു​ഖ്യ കാ​ർ​മി​ക​ത്വം വ​ഹി​ക്കും. ഫോ​ൺ: 9341240876, 7204618361.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Tulamasa Vavubali
    News Summary - Tulamasa Vavubali
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick