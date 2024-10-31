Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 31 Oct 2024 3:14 AM GMT
തുലാമാസ വാവുബലിtext_fields
News Summary - Tulamasa Vavubali
ബംഗളൂരു: ഈ വർഷത്തെ തുലാമാസ വാവുബലിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ചുള്ള പിതൃതർപ്പണ ചടങ്ങുകൾ നവംബർ ഒന്നിന് രാവിലെ 6.30 മുതൽ യെദിയൂർ വൈദിക കേന്ദ്രത്തിൽ നടക്കും. പൂജകൾക്ക് മനോജ് വിശ്വനാഥ പൂജാരി മുഖ്യ കാർമികത്വം വഹിക്കും. ഫോൺ: 9341240876, 7204618361.
