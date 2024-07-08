Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2024 3:41 AM GMT

    ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കി​ങ് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Trucking
    cancel

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ വി​നോ​ദ​സ​ഞ്ചാ​ര കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ മ​ഴ​ക്കാ​ലം ക​ഴി​യും​വ​രെ ട്ര​ക്കി​ങ് നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ച് ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ന​ർ മു​ള്ളൈ മു​ഹി​ള​ൻ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ് പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ന​ദി​ക​ൾ, വെ​ള്ള​ച്ചാ​ട്ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ, മ​ല​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ യാ​തൊ​രു സാ​ഹ​സി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും പാ​ടി​ല്ല.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsdakshina kannadatrucking
    News Summary - Trucking banned in Dakshina Kannada district
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick