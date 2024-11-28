Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച് ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ഷം അ​ക​ത്തു ചെ​ന്ന് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രു​ന്ന യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി മി​ട്ട​ബ​ഗി​ലു നെ​ല്ലി​ഗു​ഡ്ഢ​യി​ലെ രാ​ജേ​ഷ്-​അ​രു​ണ ദ​മ്പ​തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​ൾ ഋ​ഷി​യാ​ണ്(18) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഈ ​മാ​സം 20ന് ​വി​ഷം​ക​ഴി​ച്ച് ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​ക്ക് ശ്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്ന് ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

