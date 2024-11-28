Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2024 2:29 AM GMT
ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിച്ച് ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന യുവതി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Treatment-Suicide-Attempt-Death
മംഗളൂരു: വിഷം അകത്തു ചെന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന യുവതി മരിച്ചു. ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി മിട്ടബഗിലു നെല്ലിഗുഡ്ഢയിലെ രാജേഷ്-അരുണ ദമ്പതികളുടെ മകൾ ഋഷിയാണ്(18) മരിച്ചത്. വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ഈ മാസം 20ന് വിഷംകഴിച്ച് ആത്മഹത്യക്ക് ശ്രമിക്കുകയായിരുന്നെന്ന് ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
