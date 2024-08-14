Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 3:44 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Aug 2024 3:44 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​നഃസ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു

    ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഒ​ഴി​കെ എ​ല്ലാം പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും
    railway track
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സ​ക് ലേ​ഷ്പു​ര മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ റെ​യി​ൽ പാ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​രു ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഒ​ഴി​കെ എ​ല്ലാം പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് സൗ​ത്ത് വെ​സ്റ്റേ​ൺ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ-​വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് (07378) ട്രെ​യി​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച റ​ദ്ദാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsTrain ServiceBengaluru-Mangalore
    News Summary - Train services restored on Bengaluru-Mangalore route
