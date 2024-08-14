Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 3:44 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 3:44 AM GMT
ബംഗളൂരു-മംഗളൂരു റൂട്ടിൽ ട്രെയിൻ ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Train services restored on Bengaluru-Mangalore route
മംഗളൂരു: സക് ലേഷ്പുര മേഖലയിൽ റെയിൽ പാളത്തിൽ മണ്ണിടിഞ്ഞതിനെതുടർന്ന് തടസ്സപ്പെട്ട ട്രെയിൻ ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച മുതൽ ഒരു ട്രെയിൻ ഒഴികെ എല്ലാം പതിവുപോലെ സർവിസ് നടത്തുമെന്ന് സൗത്ത് വെസ്റ്റേൺ റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു. മംഗളൂരു സെൻട്രൽ-വിജയപുര എക്സ്പ്രസ് (07378) ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് ബുധനാഴ്ച റദ്ദാക്കി.
