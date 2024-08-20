Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
ബംഗളൂരു-മംഗളൂരു റൂട്ടിൽ ട്രെയിൻ ഗതാഗതം പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചു
News Summary - Train services restarted on Bangalore-Mangalore route
മംഗളൂരു: ഹാസൻ ജില്ലയിൽ ബല്ലുപേട്ട് -സകലേഷ്പുര സ്റ്റേഷനുകൾക്കിടയിൽ അചങ്കി -ദോഡ്ഡനഗരയിൽ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച മണ്ണിടിച്ചിലിൽപ്പെട്ട പാളം തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടോടെ ഗതാഗതയോഗ്യമാക്കി.ബംഗളൂരു -മംഗളൂരു ട്രെയിൻ സർവിസ് പൂർണമായി പുനഃസ്ഥാപിച്ചുവെന്ന് ദക്ഷിണ -പശ്ചിമ റെയിൽവേ അറിയിച്ചു.
