Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 2:26 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Aug 2024 2:26 AM GMT

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു-​മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു റൂ​ട്ടി​ൽ ട്രെ​യി​ൻ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹാ​സ​ൻ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ബ​ല്ലു​പേ​ട്ട് -സ​ക​ലേ​ഷ്പു​ര സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ൾ​ക്കി​ട​യി​ൽ അ​ച​ങ്കി -ദോ​ഡ്ഡ​ന​ഗ​ര​യി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച മ​ണ്ണി​ടി​ച്ചി​ലി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട പാ​ളം തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടോ​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത​യോ​ഗ്യ​മാ​ക്കി.ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു -മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ട്രെ​യി​ൻ സ​ർ​വി​സ് പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി പു​നഃ​സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ചു​വെ​ന്ന് ദ​ക്ഷി​ണ -പ​ശ്ചി​മ റെ​യി​ൽ​വേ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:MangaloreTrainBangalore
