Posted Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 9:02 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 2 Nov 2025 9:02 AM IST
ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - traffic will be interrupt
ബംഗളൂരു: വൈറ്റ് ടോപ്പിങ് പ്രവൃത്തികൾ കാരണം മജെസ്റ്റിക്കിന് ചുറ്റുമുള്ള പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ ഗതാഗതം തടസ്സപ്പെടും.
മജെസ്റ്റിക് ഉപ്പരപ്പെട്ട് പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷൻ മുതൽ ശാന്തല സിൽക്സ് സർക്ൾ വരെയാണ് വൈറ്റ്-ടോപ്പിങ് നടക്കുന്നത്. മുന്നറിയിപ്പ് ബോർഡുകളും ബാരിക്കേഡുകളും സ്ഥാപിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
