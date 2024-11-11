Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഅ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 2:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Nov 2024 2:48 AM GMT

    അ​ഞ്ച് മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​ൽ 88.60 ല​ക്ഷം പി​ഴ​യീ​ടാ​ക്കി ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    traffic police inspection
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​റ്റ​ദി​വ​സം അ​ഞ്ചു​മ​ണി​ക്കൂ​റി​നി​ടെ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത നി​യ​മ​ലം​ഘ​ന​ത്തി​ന് ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് പൊ​ലീ​സ് 1757 കേ​സു​ക​ൾ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് 88.60 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ പി​ഴ ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി.

    വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ 11 മു​ത​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലു​വ​രെ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന വി​വ​ര​മാ​ണ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പു​റ​ത്തു​വി​ട്ട​ത്. തെ​റ്റാ​യ ദി​ശ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​നാ​ണ് കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ​പേ​രും പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. ഇ​ത്ത​ര​ത്തി​ൽ 730 കേ​സു​ക​ളും, ഹെ​ൽ​മ​റ്റി​ല്ലാ​തെ ഇ​രു​ച​ക്ര വാ​ഹ​ന​മോ​ടി​ച്ച​തി​ന് 718 കേ​സു​ക​ളു​മാ​ണ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Traffic ViolationsBangalore Traffic Police
    News Summary - Traffic Violations
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick