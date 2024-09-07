Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    date_range 7 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT

    കു​പ്പി​യു​ടെ അ​ട​പ്പ് തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി ഒ​ന്ന​ര വ​യ​സ്സു​കാ​ര​ന് ദാ​രു​ണാ​ന്ത്യം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജ്യൂ​സ് കു​പ്പി​യു​ടെ അ​ട​പ്പ് തൊ​ണ്ട​യി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി 18 മാ​സം പ്രാ​യ​മു​ള്ള കു​ട്ടി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ശി​ക്കാ​രി​പു​ര ഹ​ര​ഗു​വ​ള്ളി​യി​ൽ വേ​ദ​മൂ​ർ​ത്തി ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​യ്യ​യു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ കു​പ്പി​കൊ​ണ്ട് ക​ളി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ട​പ്പ് വി​ഴു​ങ്ങി​പ്പോ​വു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ശ്വാ​സ​ത​ട​സ്സം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ട്ടി​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​താ​ക്ക​ൾ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചെ​ങ്കി​ലും മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ഡോ​ക്ട​ർ​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Bengaluru NewsToddler death
