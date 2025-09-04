Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 8:02 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Sept 2025 8:02 AM IST

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഗ​ണേ​ശ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ ഗ​ണേ​ശ ഉ​ത്സ​വ​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന്
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: 63ാമ​ത് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗ​ണേ​ശോ​ത്സ​വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ ഒ​മ്പ​താം ദി​ന​മാ​യ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന സി​നി​മ സം​ഗീ​ത മേ​ള രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു മു​ത​ൽ ബ​സ​വ​ന​ഗു​ഡി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ കോ​ള​ജ് മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് ന​ട​ക്കും.

    രാ​ത്രി ഏ​ഴു​മു​ത​ൽ ബ​സ​വ​ന​ഗു​ഡി എ.​പി.​എ​സ് കോ​ള​ജ് മൈ​താ​ന​ത്ത് വി​ദ്വാ​ൻ ബാ​ല​സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ ശ​ർ​മ​യും സം​ഘ​വും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഭ​ക്തി ഗാ​ന​മേ​ള​യും അ​ര​ങ്ങേ​റും. ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ഗാ​യ​ക​ൻ വി​ജ​യ് യേ​ശു​ദാ​സ് സം​ഗീ​ത പ​രി​പാ​ടി അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Bangalore NewsGaneshotsavam
    News Summary - Today at the Bangalore Ganesh festival
