Madhyamam
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 9:35 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Jun 2025 9:35 AM IST

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ഡി.​സി ടി.​കെ. സ്വ​രൂ​പ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു

    ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ഡി.​സി ടി.​കെ. സ്വ​രൂ​പ ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു
    സ്വ​രൂ​പ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി ടി.​കെ. സ്വ​രൂ​പ ബു​ധ​നാ​ഴ്ച ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റാ​യി ഔ​ദ്യോ​ഗി​ക​മാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല​യേ​റ്റു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru NewsUdupiDeputy Commissioner
    News Summary - T.K. Swarupa took charge as Udupi District Deputy Commissioner
