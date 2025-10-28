Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ർ​ജ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST

    ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തും
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: അ​ന്ത​രി​ച്ച മു​തി​ർ​ന്ന പ​ത്ര​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ർ​ജി​ന്റെ സ്മ​ര​ണ​ക്കാ​യി ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക മീ​ഡി​യ അ​ക്കാ​ദ​മി​യി​ൽ ടി.​ജെ.​എ​സ്. ജോ​ർ​ജ് എ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി കെ. ​ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. പ​ത്ര​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ നീ​തി​യും സ​ത്യ​സ​ന്ധ​ത​യും ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി​പ്പി​ടി​ക്കു​ന്ന രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തു​ട​നീ​ള​മു​ള്ള എ​ഡി​റ്റ​ർ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് എ​ൻ​ഡോ​വ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് വ​ഴി അം​ഗീ​കാ​രം ല​ഭി​ക്കും. ഇ​തി​ലേ​ക്ക് 1.5 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ സം​ഭാ​വ​ന ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന​താ​യും ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:banguluruTJS Georgelocalnewsmetronews
    News Summary - TJS George Endowment to be launched
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X