Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2025 11:42 AM IST
ബംഗളൂരു: അന്തരിച്ച മുതിർന്ന പത്രപ്രവർത്തകൻ ടി.ജെ.എസ്. ജോർജിന്റെ സ്മരണക്കായി കർണാടക മീഡിയ അക്കാദമിയിൽ ടി.ജെ.എസ്. ജോർജ് എൻഡോവ്മെന്റ് ഏർപ്പെടുത്തുമെന്ന് എം.എൽ.സി കെ. ശിവകുമാർ അറിയിച്ചു. പത്രപ്രവർത്തനത്തിൽ നീതിയും സത്യസന്ധതയും ഉയർത്തിപ്പിടിക്കുന്ന രാജ്യത്തുടനീളമുള്ള എഡിറ്റർമാർക്ക് എൻഡോവ്മെന്റ് വഴി അംഗീകാരം ലഭിക്കും. ഇതിലേക്ക് 1.5 ലക്ഷം രൂപ സംഭാവന ചെയ്യുന്നതായും ശിവകുമാർ പറഞ്ഞു.
