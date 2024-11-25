Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    25 Nov 2024 2:25 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Nov 2024 2:25 AM GMT

    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ പു​ലി​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ പു​ലി​യെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു
    കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ പു​ലി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ പു​ള്ളി​പ്പു​ലി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. കാ​ർ​ക്ക​ള നി​ട്ടെ വി​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലെ അ​റ​ന്ത​ബെ​ട്ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ കി​ണ​റി​ലാ​ണ് പു​ലി വീ​ണ​ത്. വീ​ടി​ന് സ​മീ​പം കോ​ഴി​ക​ളു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​ൽ അ​വ​യെ പി​ടി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ത്തി​നി​ടെ പു​ലി കി​ണ​റ്റി​ൽ വീ​ണ​താ​കാ​മെ​ന്ന് വ​നം വ​കു​പ്പ് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര​മാ​സം പ്രാ​യ​മാ​യ പു​ലി​യാ​ണി​ത്. താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് വെ​റ്റ​റി​ന​റി ഓ​ഫി​സ​ർ വാ​സു​ദേ​വ് ​​പു​ലി​യെ പ​രി​ശോ​ധി​ച്ച് ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​നി​ല തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് സ്ഥി​രീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Tiger that fell into well rescued
