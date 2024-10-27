Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    27 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT
    Updated On
    27 Oct 2024 2:30 AM GMT

    ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ടു​വ കാ​ള​യെ കൊ​ന്നു

    ox killed by tiger
    ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കാ​ള കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഗു​ണ്ട​ൽ​പേ​ട്ടി​ൽ ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ക​ടു​വ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ന്റെ കാ​ള​യെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. മ​റ്റൊ​രു കാ​ള​യെ ക​ടി​ച്ചു മു​റി​വേ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചു. ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ കു​ന്ദ​ക​രെ ഫോ​റ​സ്റ്റ് റേ​ഞ്ചി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​ത്തെ മം​ഗ​ള വി​​ല്ലേ​ജി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​നാ​യ ശി​വ​യ്യ ത​ന്റെ കാ​ള​ക​ളെ മേ​യ്ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം. ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ ബ​ഹ​ളം വെ​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ക​ടു​വ കാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് ഓ​ടി​മ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വ​നം​വ​കു​പ്പ് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ന​ഷ്ട​പ​രി​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​ക​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​ൻ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    gundlupettiger attackbullock
    News Summary - Tiger killed ox in Gundlupet
