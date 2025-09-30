Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 8:57 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Sept 2025 8:57 AM IST

    വിസ്മയകരമായ കാഴ്ചയായി ഡ്രോ​ൺ ‘ക​ടു​വ’

    tiger
    camera_alt

    ചാ​മു​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​രി വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​ത​ര​ണ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ രൂ​പം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മൈ​സൂ​രു ദ​സ​റ​യു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി 2,983 ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് ദേ​ശീ​യ മൃ​ഗ​മാ​യ ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ രൂ​പം ആ​കാ​ശ​ത്ത് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ച് ഗി​ന്ന​സ് വേ​ൾ​ഡ് റെ​ക്കോ​ഡി​ൽ ഇ​ടം​നേ​ടി ചാ​മു​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​രി വൈ​ദ്യു​തി വി​ത​ര​ണ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ (സി.​ഇ.​എ​സ്.​സി).

    ബ​ന്നി​മ​ണ്ഡ​പ​യി​ലെ ടോ​ർ​ച്ച് ലൈ​റ്റ് പ​രേ​ഡ് ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഡ്രോ​ൺ ഷോ​യി​ൽ ലോ​ക ഭൂ​പ​ടം, സൈ​ന്യം, മ​യി​ൽ, കാ​ളി​യ​മ​ർ​ദ​നം, അ​മ്പാ​രി ആ​ന​ക​ൾ, ക​ർ​ണാ​ട​ക ഭൂ​പ​ടം, ചാ​മു​ണ്ഡേ​ശ്വ​രി, ഡോ​ൾ​ഫി​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​യും മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി സി​ദ്ധ​രാ​മ​യ്യ, ഉ​പ മു​ഖ്യ​മ​ന്ത്രി ഡി.​കെ. ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​രു​ടെ രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും ഡ്രോ​ണു​ക​ൾ ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ച്ച് നി​ർ​മി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:TigerdronesMysuru DasaraBanglore
    News Summary - tiger drone was a wonderful sight
