30 Sept 2025 8:57 AM IST
30 Sept 2025 8:57 AM IST
വിസ്മയകരമായ കാഴ്ചയായി ഡ്രോൺ 'കടുവ'
tiger drone was a wonderful sight
ബംഗളൂരു: മൈസൂരു ദസറയുടെ ഭാഗമായി 2,983 ഡ്രോണുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ദേശീയ മൃഗമായ കടുവയുടെ രൂപം ആകാശത്ത് നിർമിച്ച് ഗിന്നസ് വേൾഡ് റെക്കോഡിൽ ഇടംനേടി ചാമുണ്ഡേശ്വരി വൈദ്യുതി വിതരണ കോർപറേഷൻ (സി.ഇ.എസ്.സി).
ബന്നിമണ്ഡപയിലെ ടോർച്ച് ലൈറ്റ് പരേഡ് ഗ്രൗണ്ടിൽ നടന്ന ഡ്രോൺ ഷോയിൽ ലോക ഭൂപടം, സൈന്യം, മയിൽ, കാളിയമർദനം, അമ്പാരി ആനകൾ, കർണാടക ഭൂപടം, ചാമുണ്ഡേശ്വരി, ഡോൾഫിൻ എന്നിവയും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ, ഉപ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി.കെ. ശിവകുമാർ എന്നിവരുടെ രൂപങ്ങളും ഡ്രോണുകൾ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് നിർമിച്ചു.
