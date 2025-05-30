Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 30 May 2025 7:29 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 May 2025 7:29 AM IST

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    തൃ​ശൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    ര​വി​ദാ​സ്

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തൃ​ശൂ​ർ പെ​രു​വ​ല്ലു​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കൊ​ല്ലം കു​ള​ങ്ങ​ര ത​റ​വാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ര​വി​ദാ​സ് (73) ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. എ​ച്ച്.​എ.​എ​ൽ തേ​ർ​ഡ് സ്റ്റേ​ജ് ന്യൂ​തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര എ​യ്റ്റ്ത്ത് ക്രോ​സി​ലെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു താ​മ​സം. ഭാ​ര്യ: സു​ഷ ര​വി​ദാ​സ്. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ര​മ്യ, ദൃ​ശ്യ. മ​രു​മ​ക​ൻ: വി​ഷ്ണു. സം​സ്കാ​രം വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മൂ​ന്നി​ന് ക​ൽ​പ്പ​ള്ളി വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ശ്മ​ശാ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ.

    News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Bengaluru
