Posted Ondate_range 30 May 2025 7:29 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 May 2025 7:29 AM IST
തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Thrissur native dies in Bengaluru
ബംഗളൂരു: തൃശൂർ പെരുവല്ലുർ സ്വദേശി കൊല്ലം കുളങ്ങര തറവാട്ടിലെ രവിദാസ് (73) ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. എച്ച്.എ.എൽ തേർഡ് സ്റ്റേജ് ന്യൂതിപ്പസാന്ദ്ര എയ്റ്റ്ത്ത് ക്രോസിലെ വസതിയിലായിരുന്നു താമസം. ഭാര്യ: സുഷ രവിദാസ്. മക്കൾ: രമ്യ, ദൃശ്യ. മരുമകൻ: വിഷ്ണു. സംസ്കാരം വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് മൂന്നിന് കൽപ്പള്ളി വൈദ്യുതി ശ്മശാനത്തിൽ.
