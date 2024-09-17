Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 3:10 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Sep 2024 3:10 AM GMT

    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ​താ​ക​യേ​ന്തി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    Protest
    ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ​താ​ക​യേ​ന്തി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ദൃ​ശ്യം

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​മ​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ ഫ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ പ​താ​ക​യേ​ന്തി സ്കൂ​ട്ട​റി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​രെ തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ഈ ​ദൃ​ശ്യം സ​മൂ​ഹ മാ​ധ്യ​മ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ പ്ര​ച​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു. പ്രാ​യ​പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​വാ​ത്ത​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:protestsPalestine Flag
    News Summary - Three were arrested for traveling on a scooter with Palestine flag
