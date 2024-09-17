Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
17 Sep 2024
17 Sep 2024
ഫലസ്തീൻ പതാകയേന്തി സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച മൂന്നുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Three were arrested for traveling on a scooter with Palestine flag
മംഗളൂരു: ചിക്കമഗളൂരുവിൽ ഫലസ്തീൻ പതാകയേന്തി സ്കൂട്ടറിൽ സഞ്ചരിച്ച മൂന്നുപേരെ തിങ്കളാഴ്ച പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഈ ദൃശ്യം സമൂഹ മാധ്യമങ്ങളിൽ പ്രചരിച്ചിരുന്നു. പ്രായപൂർത്തിയാവാത്തവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായതെന്ന് പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.
