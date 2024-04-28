Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2024 3:57 AM GMT

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് വോ​ട്ടെ​ണ്ണ​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്രം

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നി​ട​ത്ത് വോ​ട്ടെ​ണ്ണ​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു നോ​ർ​ത്ത് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വോ​ട്ടെ​ണ്ണ​ൽ സെ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ​ഫ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ലും പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജി​ലു​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​ക്കു​ക. ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ മൗ​ണ്ട് കാ​ർ​മ​ൽ പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജി​ലും ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു സൗ​ത്ത് മ​ണ്ഡ​ല​ത്തി​ലെ വോ​ട്ടു​ക​ൾ ജ​യ​ന​​ഗ​റി​ലെ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്.​എം.​ആ​ർ.​വി പി.​യു കോ​ള​ജി​ലു​മാ​ണ് എ​ണ്ണു​ക.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newsvote counting stations
