Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 9:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 6 Oct 2025 9:40 AM IST

    യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ കൊ​ല: മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    യു​വാ​വി​ന്റെ കൊ​ല: മൂ​ന്നു പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ല​ബു​റ​ഗി ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​ദി​വ​സം മു​മ്പ് യു​വാ​വി​നെ കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ. ശ്രീ​നി​വാ​സ ശ​ര​ദ​ഗി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ ശ്രീ​മ​ന്ത് റാ​വു​വി​നെ (32) കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ കേ​സി​ൽ വി. ​ശി​വ​കു​മാ​ർ(31), കെ. ​ശ്രീ​കാ​ന്ത് (33), എം. ​സു​ദീ​പ് (30) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്. പൂ​ർ​വ വൈ​രാ​ഗ്യ​ത്തെ​തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് റാ​വു​വി​ന്റെ ത​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ല്ലു​കൊ​ണ്ട് അ​ടി​ച്ച് കൊ​ല​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:PoliceArrestMurder CaseBanglore News
    News Summary - Three people arrested in the murder of a young man
