Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 9:45 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jan 2025 9:45 AM IST

    ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യിടിച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ര​ണം

    ബ​സും ബൈ​ക്കും കൂ​ട്ടി​യിടിച്ച് മൂ​ന്ന് മ​ര​ണം
    അപകടത്തിൽ മരിച്ചവർ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ജ​യ​പു​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്ക്ൾ ഇ​ടി​ച്ച് മൂ​ന്നു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    രാ​ഘ​വേ​ന്ദ്ര സോ​മ​യ്യ ഗൗ​ഡ (34), ഗൗ​രീ​ഷ് നാ​യി​ക് (25), ര​മേ​ഷ് നാ​യി​ക് (22) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ത്ത​ര ക​ന്ന​ട ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ ഹൊ​ന്നാ​വ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ മ​ങ്കി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹൊ​ന്നാ​വ​ർ ടൗ​ണി​ലേ​ക്ക് ബൈ​ക്കി​ൽ സ​ഞ്ച​രി​ച്ച​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

