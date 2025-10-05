Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 9:32 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Oct 2025 9:32 AM IST

    മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു

    drowned
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    Listen to this Article

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ചി​ക്ക​ബെ​ല്ലാ​പു​ര ജി​ല്ല​യി​ൽ അ​ച്ചേ​പ​ള്ളി ഗ്രാ​മ​ത്തി​ലെ ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ മൂ​ന്ന് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ മു​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ചു. അ​ച്ചേ​പ​ള്ളി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​യ വി​ഷ്ണു (14), നി​ഹാ​ൽ രാ​ജ് (12), ഹ​ർ​ഷ​വ​ർ​ധ​ൻ (16) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ദ​സ​റ അ​വ​ധി​ക്കാ​ല​ത്ത് കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ അ​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ത​ടാ​ക​ത്തി​ൽ നീ​ന്താ​ൻ പോ​യ​താ​യി​രു​ന്നു. നീ​ന്ത​ൽ അ​റി​യാ​ത്ത വി​ഷ്ണു​വും നി​ഹാ​ൽ രാ​ജും മു​ങ്ങാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി. സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ബു​ദ്ധി​മു​ട്ടു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ട ഹ​ർ​ഷ​വ​ർ​ധ​ൻ അ​വ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ ചാ​ടി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും മൂ​വ​രും മരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:studentdrownedlakeDasara
    News Summary - Three children drowned
