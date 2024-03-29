Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:55 AM GMT

    മൂ​ന്ന​ര​ക്കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണം പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    gold
    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: രേ​ഖ​ക​ളി​ല്ലാ​തെ ക​ട​ത്തി​യ 3.5 കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ചി​​ത്ര​ദു​ർ​ഗ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു. പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്ത സ്വ​ർ​ണം അ​ഞ്ചു കി​ലോ​യോ​ളം വ​രും. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​നോ​ജ് എ​ന്ന​യാ​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. ബാ​ഗു​മാ​യി ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സം​ശ​യ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ണ്ട ഇ​യാ​ളെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ചോ​ദ്യം​ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ദാ​വ​ൻ​ഗ​രെ​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഹി​രി​യൂ​രി​ലെ ജ്വ​ല്ല​റി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യ ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ണ് പി​ടി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    TAGS:caughtgold
    News Summary - Three and a half crores worth of gold was caught
