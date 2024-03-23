Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    23 March 2024 4:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    23 March 2024 4:05 AM GMT

    'എ​ഴു​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്ത്രീ​ഭാ​ഷ്യം' സെ​മി​നാ​ർ നാ​ളെ

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ൻ​ഡ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ്ര​തി​മാ​സ സെ​മി​നാ​ർ ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച ന​ട​ക്കും. 'എ​ഴു​ത്തി​ന്റെ സ്ത്രീ​ഭാ​ഷ്യം' വി​ഷ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഹോ​ളി​ക്രോ​സ് സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ലി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന സെ​മി​നാ​റി​ൽ ത​ങ്ക​മ്മ സു​കു​മാ​ര​ൻ വി​ഷ​യം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ക്കും. ക​ൽ​പ​ന പ്ര​ദീ​പ് ച​ർ​ച്ച ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. പി.​കെ. കേ​ശ​വ​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ക്കും.

