Posted Ondate_range 18 Aug 2025 10:59 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Aug 2025 10:59 AM IST
തിപ്പസാന്ദ്ര ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് അസോ. സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യ ദിനാഘോഷംtext_fields
News Summary - Thippasandra Friends Assoc. Independence Day Celebration
ബംഗളൂരു: തിപ്പസാന്ദ്ര ഫ്രണ്ട്സ് അസോസിയേഷന്റെ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യദിനാഘോഷത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഓഫിസ് അങ്കണത്തിൽ പതാക ഉയർത്തി. മാനവമൈത്രി റാലിയും നടത്തി.
പൊതുസമ്മേളനം ഹോളിക്രോസ് സ്കൂൾ പ്രിൻസിപ്പൽ എ. പ്രവീൺ ആന്റണി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു തുടർന്ന് കലാപരിപാടികളും കലാ-കായിക മത്സര വിജയികൾക്ക് സമ്മാനവിതരണവും നടന്നു.
