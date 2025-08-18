Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:59 AM IST
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 10:59 AM IST

    തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ. സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    Independence Day celebrations
    തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച മാ​ന​വ മൈ​ത്രി റാ​ലി

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: തി​പ്പ​സാ​ന്ദ്ര ഫ്ര​ണ്ട്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ന്റെ സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഓ​ഫി​സ് അ​ങ്ക​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​താ​ക ഉ​യ​ർ​ത്തി. മാ​ന​വ​മൈ​ത്രി റാ​ലി​യും ന​ട​ത്തി.

    പൊ​തു​സ​മ്മേ​ള​നം ഹോ​ളി​ക്രോ​സ് സ്കൂ​ൾ പ്രി​ൻ​സി​പ്പ​ൽ എ. ​പ്ര​വീ​ൺ ആ​ന്റ​ണി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളും ക​ലാ-​കാ​യി​ക മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​മ്മാ​ന​വി​ത​ര​ണ​വും ന​ട​ന്നു.

