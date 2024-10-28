Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT
    date_range 28 Oct 2024 3:35 AM GMT

    ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ 46 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ട​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ട​ത്തി

    2008ൽ ​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ടെ​ലി​കോം ക​മ്പ​നി സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ട​വ​റാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​ത്
    ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ​യി​ൽ 46 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ട​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ട​ത്തി
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ശി​വ​മൊ​ഗ്ഗ ടി​പ്പു ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ 46.3 ല​ക്ഷം വി​ല​വ​രു​ന്ന മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ട​വ​ർ മോ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ൾ ക​ട​ത്തി. 2008ൽ ​സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ടെ​ലി​കോം ക​മ്പ​നി സ്ഥാ​പി​ച്ച മൊ​ബൈ​ൽ ട​വ​റാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യ​ത്.

    ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ വ​ർ​ഷം ക​മ്പ​നി ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ ട​വ​ർ തി​രി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നാ​യി എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണ വി​വ​രം അ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ക​മ്പ​നി അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ കോ​ട​തി​യെ സ​മീ​പി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.കോ​ട​തി​യു​ടെ നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ പ്ര​കാ​രം ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം തും​ഗ​ന​ഗ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​മാ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

