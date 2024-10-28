Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Oct 2024
Updated Ondate_range 28 Oct 2024
ശിവമൊഗ്ഗയിൽ 46 ലക്ഷത്തിന്റെ മൊബൈൽ ടവർ മോഷ്ടാക്കൾ കടത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Thieves steal mobile tower worth Rs 46 lakh
ബംഗളൂരു: ശിവമൊഗ്ഗ ടിപ്പു നഗറിൽ 46.3 ലക്ഷം വിലവരുന്ന മൊബൈൽ ടവർ മോഷ്ടാക്കൾ കടത്തി. 2008ൽ സ്വകാര്യ ടെലികോം കമ്പനി സ്ഥാപിച്ച മൊബൈൽ ടവറാണ് മോഷണം പോയത്.
കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷം കമ്പനി ജീവനക്കാർ ടവർ തിരിച്ചെടുക്കുന്നതിനായി എത്തിയപ്പോഴാണ് മോഷണ വിവരം അറിയുന്നത്. തുടർന്ന് കമ്പനി അധികൃതർ കോടതിയെ സമീപിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.കോടതിയുടെ നിർദേശ പ്രകാരം കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം തുംഗനഗർ പൊലീസ് കേസ് രജിസ്റ്റർ ചെയ്ത് അന്വേഷണമാരംഭിച്ചു.
