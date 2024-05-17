Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 17 May 2024 2:07 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 17 May 2024 2:07 AM GMT
അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേന വാഹനത്തിൽ വെള്ളമില്ല; തീപിടിത്തത്തിൽ തുണയായത് മഴtext_fields
News Summary - There is no water in the fire and rescue vehicle-The rain helped for Extinguish fire
മംഗളൂരു: വിളിപ്പുറത്ത് കുതിച്ചെത്തിയ അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേന തീയണക്കാൻ നടത്തിയ ശ്രമം അപഹാസ്യമായി. വെള്ളമില്ലാത്ത ടാങ്കുമായായിരുന്നു വരവ്. ആദി ഉഡുപ്പിയിൽ ഹോട്ടലിലുണ്ടായ അഗ്നിബാധ വിവരം നഗരസഭ കൗൺസിലർ സുന്ദർ കെലമാഡിയാണ് സേനയെ അറിയിച്ചത്.
ഒന്നര കിലോമീറ്റർ അപ്പുറത്തുനിന്ന് അഗ്നിരക്ഷസേന എത്തി. അപ്പോഴാണ് വെള്ളമില്ലാത്തത് ശ്രദ്ധയിൽപ്പെടുന്നത്. തുടർന്ന്, വെള്ളം നിറക്കാൻ മൽപെയിലേക്ക് അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേന പോയതിന് പിന്നാലെ ശക്തമായ മഴ പെയ്തു. ഇതിൽ തീ അണയുകയായിരുന്നു.
