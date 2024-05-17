Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 17 May 2024 2:07 AM GMT
    date_range 17 May 2024 2:07 AM GMT

    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ള്ള​മി​ല്ല; തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ തു​ണ​യാ​യ​ത് മ​ഴ

    തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ന് എ​ത്തി​യ

    അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വി​ളി​പ്പു​റ​ത്ത് കു​തി​ച്ചെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന തീ​യ​ണ​ക്കാ​ൻ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ശ്ര​മം അ​പ​ഹാ​സ്യ​മാ​യി. വെ​ള്ള​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത ടാ​ങ്കു​മാ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു വ​ര​വ്. ആ​ദി ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി​യി​ൽ ഹോ​ട്ട​ലി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ വി​വ​രം ന​ഗ​ര​സ​ഭ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ല​ർ സു​ന്ദ​ർ കെ​ല​മാ​ഡി​യാ​ണ് സേ​ന​യെ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഒ​ന്ന​ര കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ർ അ​പ്പു​റ​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ​സേ​ന എ​ത്തി. അ​​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് വെ​ള്ള​മി​ല്ലാ​ത്ത​ത് ശ്ര​ദ്ധ​യി​ൽ​പ്പെ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്, വെ​ള്ളം നി​റ​ക്കാ​ൻ മ​ൽ​പെ​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന പോ​യ​തി​ന് പി​ന്നാ​ലെ ശ​ക്ത​മാ​യ മ​ഴ പെ​യ്തു. ഇ​തി​ൽ തീ ​അ​ണ​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

