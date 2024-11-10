Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 3:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 3:31 AM GMT

    മോഷ്ടാവ് മൂന്നുവർഷത്തിന് ശേഷം പിടിയിൽ

    മംഗളൂരു: മൂന്ന് വർഷം മുമ്പ് നടന്ന ഭവന കവർച്ച കേസിലെ പ്രതിയെ മുൽകി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. കാർക്കള അതൂറിലെ സുരേഷ് പൂജാരിയാണ് (52) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. വിവിധ പൊലീസ് സ്റ്റേഷനുകളിൽ ഇയാൾക്കെതിരെ കേസുണ്ട്.

    TAGS:theft case
    News Summary - Theft case accused caught
