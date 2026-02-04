Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 8:43 AM IST

    മോഷണക്കേസ്; പ്രതികൾ 11 വർഷശേഷം അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    മംഗളൂരു: മാൽപെ ബീച്ചിൽ നടന്ന മോഷണക്കേസിൽ 11 വർഷമായി ഒളിവിലിരുന്ന രണ്ട് പ്രതികളെ മാൽപെ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ആശ സുമിത്ര കൃഷ്ണ (31), രേഖ ദാനപ്പ (41) എന്നിവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. ശിവമോഗ ജില്ലയിലെ ഭദ്രാവതി താലൂക്കിലെ ഹൊസമനെ പ്രദേശത്തുനിന്നാണ് മാൽപെ പൊലീസ് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരായ സുരേഷ് കുമാർ, വിശ്വനാഥ്, സിഞ്ചന എന്നിവരടങ്ങുന്ന സംഘം പ്രതികളെ കണ്ടെത്തി അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്.

    TAGS:Arrestmetro newsTheft Case
    News Summary - Theft case; Accused arrested after 11 years
