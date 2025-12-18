Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Posted On
    18 Dec 2025 9:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    18 Dec 2025 9:24 AM IST

    ബി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ന്‍.​എ​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം; 30 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ള്‍ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    ബി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ന്‍.​എ​ല്‍ ഓ​ഫി​സി​ല്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം; 30 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ള്‍ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ടു
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റാ​യ്ചൂ​ര്‍ ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ലെ ആ​ണ്‍ഡ്രൂ​ണ്‍ കി​ല്ല പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ബി.​എ​സ്.​എ​ന്‍.​എ​ല്‍ പ്ര​ധാ​ന ഓ​ഫി​സി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് 30 ല​ക്ഷ​ത്തി​ന്‍റെ കേ​ബി​ളു​ക​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യി. മോ​ഷ്ടാ​ക്ക​ള്‍ നി​ലം കു​ഴി​ച്ചാ​ണ് കേ​ബി​ള്‍ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഏ​ക​ദേ​ശം 1.5 കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​ര്‍ നീ​ള​മു​ള്ള കേ​ബി​ളാ​ണ് ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. 30 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ടം ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്നു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ര്‍ച്ചെ 12.30നും ​അ​ഞ്ചി​നും ഇ​ട​യി​ലാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം ന​ട​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണ​ത്തി​ല്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. സ​ദ​ർ ബ​സാ​ര്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നി​ല്‍ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ര്‍ ചെ​യ്ത് അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    Bengaluru NewsBSNL officenetwork cables theftTheft Case
    Theft at BSNL office; Cables worth Rs 30 lakhs lost
