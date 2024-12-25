Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 9:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Dec 2024 9:51 AM IST

    ക്ഷേ​ത്രം പൂ​ജാ​രി​യു​ടെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് സ്വ​ർ​ണ​വും പ​ണ​വും ക​വ​ർ​ന്നു

    25,000 രൂ​പ​യും 23 ഗ്രാം ​തൂ​ക്കം വ​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​യി​ൽ ക്ഷേ​ത്ര പൂ​ജാ​രി​യു​ടെ വ​സ​തി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പ​ണ​വും സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യി. സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ലെ പു​രോ​ഹി​ത​നാ​യ ആ​ന​ന്ദ് ഭ​ട്ട് മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ത​ന്റെ പ​തി​വ് വൈ​ദി​ക ക​ർ​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കാ​ൻ പോ​യി തി​രി​കെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലെ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് മോ​ഷ​ണ വി​വ​ര​മ​റി​യു​ന്ന​ത്. 25,000 രൂ​പ​യും 23 ഗ്രാം ​തൂ​ക്കം വ​രു​ന്ന സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളും ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:theftBengaluru News
