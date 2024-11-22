Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമോ​ഷ​ണം: ഹോം ​ന‍ഴ്സ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Nov 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    മോ​ഷ​ണം: ഹോം ​ന‍ഴ്സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Sidhappa
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സി​ദ്ധ​പ്പ

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്ത വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മോ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ ഹോം ​ന​ഴ്സി​നെ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ടൗ​ൺ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. കൊ​പ്പാ​ൾ ജി​ല്ല​യി​ലെ കു​സ്താ​ഗി​യി​ൽ സി​ദ്ധ​പ്പ കെ. ​കൊ​ഡ്ലി​യാ​ണ് (23) അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ ഒ​മ്പ​തി​നും ഒ​രു മ​ണി​ക്കും ഇ​ട​യി​ൽ ത​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് 31 ല​ക്ഷം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ സ്വ​ർ​ണാ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ​ണം പോ​യെ​ന്ന ഉ​ട​മ​സ്ഥ​ൻ എ​സ്.​എ​സ്. പ്ര​സാ​ദി​ന്റെ പ​രാ​തി​യി​ൽ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്താ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:theftBengaluru News
    News Summary - Theft
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick