    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 3:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Nov 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    മോഷ്ടാവ് അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    Sandosh
    സന്തോഷ്

    മംഗളൂരു: സ്വർണാഭരണ മോഷ്ടാവിനെ മുൽകി പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. സുരേഷ് എന്ന സന്തോഷാണ് (60) അറസ്റ്റിലായത്. നരവിയിലെ സുന്ദരി പൂജാരിയുടെ (73) സ്വർണമാല കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഗസ്റ്റ് അഞ്ചിന് ബസ് യാത്രക്കിടെ മോഷ്ടിച്ച കേസിലാണ് അറസ്റ്റ്. നിരവധി വയോധികകളുടെ മാലകൾ ഇയാൾ കവർന്നതായി പൊലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Bengaluru Newstheft case
