Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Feb 2024 3:51 AM GMT

    യു​വ​തി വീട്ടിൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം
    മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ യുവതി
    മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തിയ യുവതി

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ധ​ർ​മ​സ്ഥ​ല പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ കാ​ര്യ​ത്ത​ഡു​ക്ക​യി​ൽ യു​വ​തി​യെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ൽ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ സ്ഥാ​പ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന വ​നി​ത​യാ​ണ് (30) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. അ​സു​ഖ​ബാ​ധി​ത​യാ​യി അ​വ​ധി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത യു​വ​തി​യെ കി​ട​പ്പു​മു​റി​യി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ് ക​ണ്ട​ത്. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം. അ​വി​വാ​ഹി​ത​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:Karnatakayoung woman died
    News Summary - The young woman died at home
