Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്റെ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 4:16 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്റെ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേറ്റ് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്റെ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​മേറ്റ് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ലീ​ല

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മ​ദ്യ​പ​നാ​യ ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വി​ന്റെ മ​ർ​ദ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ച യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​ട്ട​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​ൻ പ​രി​ധി​യി​ലെ പു​ന​ച്ച ദേ​വി​ന​ഗ​റി​ൽ ലീ​ല​യാ​ണ് (45) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ് സ​ഞ്ജീ​വ പ​തി​വാ​യി മ​ദ്യ​പി​ച്ച് വ​ഴ​ക്കു​ണ്ടാ​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നെ​ന്നും ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ലീ​ല​യെ മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ച​താ​യും നാ​ട്ടു​കാ​ർ പൊ​ലീ​സി​നോ​ട് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. അ​യ​ൽ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ പു​ത്തൂ​ർ സ​ർ​ക്കാ​ർ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ഗ​വ. വെ​ൻ​ലോ​ക് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലും പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​​ച്ചെങ്കിലും മ​രി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    News Summary - The young woman died after being beaten by her husband.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick