    date_range 3 Sep 2024 1:32 AM GMT
    date_range 3 Sep 2024 1:32 AM GMT

    ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    പ്രതീകാത്മക ചിത്രം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന മ​ല​യാ​ളി യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ണ്ണൂ​ർ മാ​ണി​യൂ​ർ ത​ണ്ട​പ്പു​റം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കൂ​വ​ക്കാ​ട്ടു ഹൗ​സ് അ​മീ​റി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ടി.​കെ. സ​ജീ​ന​യാ​ണ് (34) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ സ​ഹാ​യ​ത്തോ​ടെ നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​പോ​യി. പി​താ​വ്: ഹ​മീ​ദ്. മാ​താ​വ്: ഫാ​ത്തി​മ.

