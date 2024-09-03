Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 3 Sep 2024 1:32 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 Sep 2024 1:32 AM GMT
ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി യുവതി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - The young woman died
ബംഗളൂരു: ബംഗളൂരുവിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്ന മലയാളി യുവതി മരിച്ചു. കണ്ണൂർ മാണിയൂർ തണ്ടപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി കൂവക്കാട്ടു ഹൗസ് അമീറിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ടി.കെ. സജീനയാണ് (34) മരിച്ചത്. മൃതദേഹം കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രവർത്തകരുടെ സഹായത്തോടെ നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. പിതാവ്: ഹമീദ്. മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story