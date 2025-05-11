Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 11 May 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 May 2025 10:53 AM IST

    യു​വാ​വ് കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    ശ​ര​ത്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി നെ​ല്യാ​ടി​യി​ൽ യു​വാ​വി​നെ സം​ശ​യാ​സ്പ​ദ സാ​ഹ​ച​ര്യ​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. കൂ​ലി​ത്തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കെ. ​ശ​ര​ത്താ​ണ് (34) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി അ​മ്മാ​വ​ന്റെ വീ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്കു​പോ​യ ശ​ര​ത്ത് കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​മാ​യി വ​ഴ​ക്കി​ട്ടി​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. പി​ന്നീ​ട് ത​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ മാ​ര​ക​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളോ​ടെ വീ​ട്ടുമു​റ്റ​ത്ത് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​പ്പി​ന​ങ്ങാ​ടി പൊ​ലീ​സ് കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    TAGS:Crime NewsYoung Man killedmetro newsBanglore News
    News Summary - The young man was killed.
