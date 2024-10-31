Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:22 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Oct 2024 2:22 AM GMT

    ‘ക​ഥാ​ന​ഗ​രം’ ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബാം​ഗ്ലൂ​ർ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ​വേ​ദി പ്ര​സി​ദ്ധീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന, ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു ന​ഗ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ഴു​ത​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക​ഥ​ക​ളു​ടെ സ​മാ​ഹാ​ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് ര​ച​ന​ക​ൾ ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    എ​ല്ലാ ര​ച​യി​താ​ക്ക​ളെ​യും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​പ്പി​ച്ചു​കൊ​ണ്ട് ക്ഷ​ണി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട സ​ദ​സ്സി​ൽ പ്ര​മു​ഖ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​രു​ടെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 15ന് ​പു​സ്ത​കം പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യും. ര​ച​ന, പ്രൊ​ഫൈ​ൽ, ഫോ​ട്ടോ എ​ന്നി​വ ന​വം​ബ​ർ 10നു ​മു​മ്പ് അ​യ​ക്ക​ണം. ഫോ​ൺ: 9886780371. ഇ-​മെ​യി​ൽ: bangalorewritersnetwork@gmail.com

    TAGS:WritingsStories collection
