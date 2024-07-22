Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ്...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 22 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Obit news,
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹേ​മ​ല​ത

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ക​ന​ത്ത​മ​ഴ തു​ട​രു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ മൈ​സൂ​രു പെ​രി​യ​പ​ട്ട​ണ മ​തി​ലി​ടി​ഞ്ഞു​വീ​ണ് യു​വ​തി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഗ്ഗു​ണ്ടി വി​ല്ലേ​ജ് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ശി​വ​രാ​ജി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ര്യ ഹേ​മ​ല​ത​യാ​ണ് (22) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഒ​ന്ന​ര വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള കു​ഞ്ഞി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം ന​ട​ന്നു​പോ​ക​വെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ടം സം​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ക​ണ്ട ഹേ​മ​ല​ത കു​ഞ്ഞി​നെ സ​മീ​പ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് എ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തോ​ടെ കു​ഞ്ഞ് പ​രി​ക്കേ​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. പെ​രി​യ​പ​ട്ട​ണ പൊ​ലീ​സും റ​വ​ന്യൂ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം പോ​സ്റ്റ്മോ​ർ​ട്ട​ത്തി​നാ​യി പെ​രി​യ​പ​ട്ട​ണ ഗ​വ. ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit news
    News Summary - The wall fell and the young woman died
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick