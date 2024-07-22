Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 22 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 22 July 2024 3:42 AM GMT
മതിലിടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The wall fell and the young woman died
ബംഗളൂരു: കനത്തമഴ തുടരുന്നതിനിടെ മൈസൂരു പെരിയപട്ടണ മതിലിടിഞ്ഞുവീണ് യുവതി മരിച്ചു. കഗ്ഗുണ്ടി വില്ലേജ് സ്വദേശി ശിവരാജിന്റെ ഭാര്യ ഹേമലതയാണ് (22) മരിച്ചത്. ഒന്നര വയസ്സുള്ള കുഞ്ഞിനോടൊപ്പം നടന്നുപോകവെയാണ് അപകടം. അപകടം സംഭവിക്കുന്നത് കണ്ട ഹേമലത കുഞ്ഞിനെ സമീപത്തേക്ക് എറിഞ്ഞതോടെ കുഞ്ഞ് പരിക്കേൽക്കാതെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. പെരിയപട്ടണ പൊലീസും റവന്യൂ ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരും സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി. മൃതദേഹം പോസ്റ്റ്മോർട്ടത്തിനായി പെരിയപട്ടണ ഗവ. ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി.
