    ആ​ന​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യെ ക​ടു​വ കൊ​ന്നു; ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​രി​ൽ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു

    ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വ സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ടു​വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ കൊ​ല്ല​പ്പെ​ട്ട കു​ട്ടി​യാ​ന​ക്കു​സ​മീ​പം ത​ള്ള​യാ​ന റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ല​യു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ബം​​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബ​ന്ദി​പ്പൂ​ർ ക​ടു​വ സ​ങ്കേ​ത​ത്തി​ൽ മൈ​സൂ​രു- ഊ​ട്ടി ദേ​ശീ​യ​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ ക​ടു​വ കു​ട്ടി​യാ​ന​യെ കൊ​ന്നു.

    റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ മേ​യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ആ​ന​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യെ ക​ടു​വ പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് ആ​ക്ര​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ത​ള്ള​യാ​ന എ​ത്തി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ ക​ടു​വ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ക​ലി​പൂ​ണ്ട ത​ള്ള​യാ​ന റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ല​യു​റ​പ്പി​ച്ച​തോ​ടെ ​ഗ​താ​​ഗ​തം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    ഇ​തോ​ടെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ നി​ര കി​ലോ​മീ​റ്റ​റു​ക​ളോ​ളം നീ​ണ്ടു.

    TAGS:elephantTigerBandipur
    News Summary - The tiger killed the baby elephant; Traffic disrupted in Bandipur
