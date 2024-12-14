Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    14 Dec 2024 4:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Dec 2024 4:13 AM GMT

    പു​ലി​ മു​ന്നി​ൽ ചാ​ടി; നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് വാ​ൻ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    പു​ലി​ മു​ന്നി​ൽ ചാ​ടി; നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട് വാ​ൻ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു
    എം.​എം ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട വാ​ൻ കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മം

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: റോ​ഡി​ന് കു​റു​കെ​യെ​ത്തി​യ പു​ലി​യെ ക​ണ്ട് ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം വി​ട്ട​തോ​ടെ വാ​ൻ റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ലെ താ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ചാ​മ​രാ​ജ് ന​ഗ​ർ ഹാ​നു​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ലെ മ​ലെ മ​ഹാ​ദേ​ശ്വ​ര ഹി​ൽ​സി​ൽ (എം.​എം ഹി​ൽ​സ്) വ​ന​പാ​ത​യി​ലാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    സ്നാ​ക് പാ​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ളു​മാ​യി ​എം.​എം ഹി​ൽ​സ് ടൂ​റി​സ്റ്റ് കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് പോ​യ വാ​നാ​ണ് വ​ന​പാ​ത​യി​ൽ പൊ​ന്നാ​ച്ചി ഭാ​ഗ​ത്ത് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ പ​രി​ക്കൊ​ന്നു​മി​ല്ലാ​തെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ട്ടു. മ​ണ്ണു​മാ​ന്തി യ​ന്ത്ര​മെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് വാ​ൻ പി​ന്നീ​ട് പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു.

