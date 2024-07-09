Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 9 July 2024 2:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 2:00 AM GMT

    പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി​യോ​ട് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ച വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ സം​ഘം ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ചു

    Moral Gang Attack
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി -ധാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പ​രി​ധി​യി​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യെ ഏ​താ​നും വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ൾ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് വ​ള​ഞ്ഞി​ട്ട് മ​ർ​ദി​ച്ചു. വി​വി​ധ സ്കൂ​ൾ, കോ​ള​ജു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളാ​ണ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തെ​ന്ന് ഹു​ബ്ബ​ള്ളി -ധാ​ർ​വാ​ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ എ​ൻ. ശ​ശി​കു​മാ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​നി​യോ​ട് സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ക​യും പ​ര​സ്പ​രം വ​ഴ​ക്കി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്ത വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​ണ് ആ​ക്ര​മ​ണ​ത്തി​ന് ഇ​ര​യാ​യ​ത്. സം​ഭ​വ​വു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട് ഗ​വ. ന​ഴ്സി​ങ് കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​യാ​യ 19കാ​ര​നെ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​സ്റ്റ​ഡി​യി​ലെ​ടു​ത്തു

    TAGS:Gang attack
    News Summary - The student who spoke to the girl was beaten up by the gang.
