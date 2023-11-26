Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 26 Nov 2023 3:28 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 26 Nov 2023 3:28 AM GMT
ബൈക്ക് മറിഞ്ഞ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - The student died after the bike overturned
മംഗളൂരു: ബെൽത്തങ്ങാടി ഉജ്റെയിൽ മോട്ടോർ സൈക്കിൾ റോഡ് ഡിവൈഡറിൽ ഇടിച്ചുമറിഞ്ഞ് കോളജ് വിദ്യാർഥി മരിച്ചു. കൽമഞ്ചയിലെ കെ. ദീക്ഷിത് (20) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഉജ്റെയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കോളജിലേക്ക് വീട്ടിൽനിന്ന് ഉച്ചഭക്ഷണം കഴിച്ച് തിരിച്ചുപോവുമ്പോഴാണ് അപകടം.
