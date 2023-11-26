Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    26 Nov 2023 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Nov 2023 3:28 AM GMT

    ബൈ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ബൈ​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബെ​ൽ​ത്ത​ങ്ങാ​ടി ഉ​ജ്റെ​യി​ൽ മോ​ട്ടോ​ർ സൈ​ക്കി​ൾ റോ​ഡ് ഡി​വൈ​ഡ​റി​ൽ ഇ​ടി​ച്ചു​മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ് കോ​ള​ജ് വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ൽ​മ​ഞ്ച​യി​ലെ കെ. ​ദീ​ക്ഷി​ത് (20) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഉ​ജ്റെ​യി​ലെ സ്വ​കാ​ര്യ കോ​ള​ജി​ലേക്ക് വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ച്ച​ഭ​ക്ഷ​ണം ക​ഴി​ച്ച് തിരിച്ചുപോ​വു​മ്പോ​ഴാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.
