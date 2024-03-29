Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Metro
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    date_range 29 March 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    സ​മു​ദ്രോൽപ​ന്ന ഫാ​ക്ട​റി ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു

    മൂ​ന്ന് കോ​ടി​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ടം
    ബൈ​ക്ക​മ്പാ​ടി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ലെ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​ണ​യ്ക്കു​ന്നു

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ബൈ​ക്ക​മ്പാ​ടി വ്യ​വ​സാ​യ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ‘ശി​ഹാ​ർ എ​ന്റ​ർ​പ്രൈ​സ​സ്’ സ​മു​ദ്രോ​ൽ​പ​ന്ന ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വി​ഭ​വ ഫാ​ക്ട​റി വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ബാ​ധ​യി​ൽ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    മൂ​ന്നു കോ​ടി​യോ​ളം രൂ​പ​യു​ടെ ന​ഷ്ടം ക​ണ​ക്കാ​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    പു​ല​ർ​ച്ച നാ​ല​ര​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. എം.​ആ​ർ.​പി.​എ​ൽ, എ​ൻ.​എം.​പി.​ടി എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് എ​ട്ട് അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന യൂ​നി​റ്റ് എ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ഫാ​ക്ട​റി പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യി ചാ​മ്പ​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    വൈ​ദ്യു​തി ഷോ​ർ​ട്ട് സ​ർ​ക്യൂ​ട്ട് ആ​ണ് കാ​ര​ണം എ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം.

