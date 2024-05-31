Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    31 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT
    31 May 2024 2:23 AM GMT

    മ​ദ്യ​വി​ൽ​പ​ന നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു

    alcohol ban
    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: സം​സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്ത് ജൂ​ൺ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ അ​ഞ്ചു ദി​വ​സം മ​ദ്യ​വി​ൽ​പ​ന നി​രോ​ധി​ച്ചു. എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി, ലോ​ക്‌​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ പ​ശ്ചാ​ത്ത​ല​ത്തി​ലാ​ണി​ത്. ജി​ല്ല ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ക​മീ​ഷ​ണ​ർ​മാ​ർ ഇ​തു​സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച് വി​ജ്ഞാ​പ​നം പു​റ​പ്പെ​ടു​വി​ച്ചു. ജൂ​ൺ മൂ​ന്നി​നാ​ണ് എം.​എ​ൽ.​സി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ്. ലോ​ക്‌​സ​ഭ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പ് ഫ​ലം ജൂ​ൺ നാ​ലി​ന് പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ക്കും.

    BannedAlcoholBengaluru News
