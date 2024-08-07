Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2024 3:14 AM GMT

    ഓ​ടു​ന്ന ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു; ആ​ള​പാ​യ​മി​ല്ല

    bus
    ബസിലെ തീ അഗ്നിശമന സേന അണക്കുന്നു

    ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഭ​ട്ക​ലി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ബം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു​വി​ലേ​ക്ക് വ​രി​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്ന കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ബ​സി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സാ​ഗ​ര ടൗ​ണി​ൽ കെ.​എ​സ്.​ആ​ർ.​ടി.​സി ഡി​പ്പോ പ​രി​സ​ര​ത്ത് ജോ​ഗ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ഉ​ട​ൻ ബ​സ് റോ​ഡ​രി​കി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യ ഡ്രൈ​വ​ർ ബ​സി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്ന 12 യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​രെ​യും പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന എ​ത്തി തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു.

