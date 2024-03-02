Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 2 March 2024 3:49 AM GMT
    date_range 2 March 2024 3:49 AM GMT

    ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രു​ടെ സ​മ​രം; ജ​നം വ​ല​യു​ന്നു

    ഗൂ​ഡ​ല്ലൂ​ർ: റ​വ​ന്യൂ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ർ അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​കാ​ല സ​മ​രം തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​തോ​ടെ വി​വി​ധ അ​പേ​ക്ഷ​ക​ൾ ന​ൽ​കു​ന്ന​തി​നും സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റു​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​മാ​യി ഗൂ​ഡ​ല്ലൂ​ർ താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ഓ​ഫി​സി​ൽ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​ജ​നം വ​ല​യു​ന്നു. ജാ​തി സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ്, വ​രു​മാ​ന സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ്, റെ​സി​ഡ​ൻ​ഷ്യ​ൽ സ​ർ​ട്ടി​ഫി​ക്ക​റ്റ് തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​ണ് താ​ലൂ​ക്കി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ എ​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്.

    എ​ന്നാ​ൽ, സ​മ​രം അ​നി​ശ്ചി​ത​മാ​യി നീ​ണ്ട​തോ​ടെ താ​ലൂ​ക്ക് ഓ​ഫി​സ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം നി​ല​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്. പ​രി​സ​ര​വും ആ​ളൊ​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ നി​ല​യി​ലാ​ണ്.

