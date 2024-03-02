Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 2 March 2024 3:49 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 2 March 2024 3:49 AM GMT
ജീവനക്കാരുടെ സമരം; ജനം വലയുന്നുtext_fields
News Summary - The protest of the employees-people troubled
ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ: റവന്യൂ ജീവനക്കാർ അനിശ്ചിതകാല സമരം തുടങ്ങിയതോടെ വിവിധ അപേക്ഷകൾ നൽകുന്നതിനും സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റുകൾക്കുമായി ഗൂഡല്ലൂർ താലൂക്ക് ഓഫിസിൽ എത്തുന്ന പൊതുജനം വലയുന്നു. ജാതി സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, വരുമാന സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ്, റെസിഡൻഷ്യൽ സർട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് തുടങ്ങിയ ആവശ്യങ്ങൾക്കാണ് താലൂക്കിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ആളുകൾ എത്തുന്നത്.
എന്നാൽ, സമരം അനിശ്ചിതമായി നീണ്ടതോടെ താലൂക്ക് ഓഫിസ് പ്രവർത്തനം നിലച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. പരിസരവും ആളൊഴിഞ്ഞ നിലയിലാണ്.
