Madhyamam
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:47 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Jun 2024 1:47 AM GMT

    ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ൽ സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടി​നെ​യും വാ​ർ​ഡ​നെ​യും ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു

    JAIL
    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: ഹ​രി​യ​ടു​ക്ക​യി​ലെ ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ജി​ല്ല ജ​യി​ലി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു ത​ട​വു​കാ​ർ സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടി​നേ​യും മ​റ്റു ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രേ​യും ആ​ക്ര​മി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ഡു​പ്പി ടൗ​ണി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ഏ​റ്റു​മു​ട്ട​ൽ കേ​സി​ലെ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളാ​യ ഗ​രു​ഡ ഗ്യാ​ങി​ലെ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​ഷി​ഖ് (34), കെ.​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് (37) എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ. ജ​യി​ല​റെ തെ​റി​വി​ളി​ക്കു​ക​യും സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ടി​നെ ത​ള്ളി​യി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​​യ്തെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ​രാ​തി. ഇ​രു​വ​രേ​യും ക​സേ​ര പൊ​ക്കി അ​ടി​ക്കാ​ൻ തു​നി​ഞ്ഞ​താ​യും പ​റ​യു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:PrisonersAttack
