Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമി​നി ബ​സ് ഉ​ട​മ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 25 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT

    മി​നി ബ​സ് ഉ​ട​മ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Mini bus owner
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സു​ശാ​ന്ത്

    മം​ഗ​ളൂ​രു: മി​നി ബ​സ് ഉ​ട​മ​യാ​യ യു​വാ​വി​നെ വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ തൂ​ങ്ങി​മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. ബ​ണ്ട്വാ​ൾ മാ​ണി​ക്ക​ടു​ത്ത മ​ഡ​ത്ത​യി​ൽ കെ.​വി. സു​ശാ​ന്താ​ണ് (25) മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. മി​നി ബ​സ് വാ​ങ്ങി സ്വ​ന്ത​മാ​യി സ​ർ​വി​സ് ന​ട​ത്തി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് വി​ട്ട​ൽ പൊ​ലീ​സ് വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Obit newsMini bus owner
    News Summary - The owner of the mini bus hanged himself.
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick