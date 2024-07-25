Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 25 July 2024 3:24 AM GMT
മിനി ബസ് ഉടമ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - The owner of the mini bus hanged himself.
മംഗളൂരു: മിനി ബസ് ഉടമയായ യുവാവിനെ വീട്ടിൽ തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയിൽ കണ്ടെത്തി. ബണ്ട്വാൾ മാണിക്കടുത്ത മഡത്തയിൽ കെ.വി. സുശാന്താണ് (25) മരിച്ചത്. മിനി ബസ് വാങ്ങി സ്വന്തമായി സർവിസ് നടത്തിവരുകയായിരുന്നു. ആത്മഹത്യയാണെന്ന് വിട്ടൽ പൊലീസ് വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
