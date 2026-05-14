മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ കർണാടക മന്ത്രിമാരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു

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Posted Ondate_range 14 May 2026 9:28 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 14 May 2026 9:28 AM IST
മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ കർണാടക മന്ത്രിമാരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - The Manjeshwaram MLA visited Karnataka ministers
ബംഗളൂരു: നിയുക്ത മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ എ.കെ.എം അഷ്റഫ് കർണാടക ന്യൂനപക്ഷ-ഭവന മന്ത്രി സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാൻ, ഹജ്ജ് മന്ത്രി റഹിം ഖാൻ എന്നിവരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു.
ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വസതിയിൽ ഇരുവരും ചേർന്ന് എം.എൽ.എയെ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.
നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ താൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെ കേരളത്തിലെ യുഡിഎഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾക്കായി പ്രചാരണം നടത്തിയ സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാനോടുള്ള നന്ദി സൂചകമായാണ് അഷ്റഫ് സന്ദർശിച്ചത്.
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