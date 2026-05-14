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    Homechevron_rightNewschevron_rightMetrochevron_rightമഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ...
    Metro
    Posted On
    date_range 14 May 2026 9:28 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 May 2026 9:28 AM IST

    മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ കർണാടക മന്ത്രിമാരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു

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    മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ കർണാടക മന്ത്രിമാരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു
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    മഞ്ചേശ്വരം നിയുക്ത എംഎൽഎ എ.കെ.എം അഷ്റഫിനെ മന്ത്രിമാർ സ്വീകരിക്കുന്നു

    ബംഗളൂരു: നിയുക്ത മഞ്ചേശ്വരം എം.എൽ.എ എ.കെ.എം അഷ്റഫ് കർണാടക ന്യൂനപക്ഷ-ഭവന മന്ത്രി സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാൻ, ഹജ്ജ് മന്ത്രി റഹിം ഖാൻ എന്നിവരെ സന്ദർശിച്ചു.

    ബംഗളൂരുവിൽ സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാന്റെ ഔദ്യോഗിക വസതിയിൽ ഇരുവരും ചേർന്ന് എം.എൽ.എയെ സ്വീകരിച്ചു.

    നിയമസഭ തെരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിൽ താൻ ഉൾപ്പെടെ കേരളത്തിലെ യുഡിഎഫ് സ്ഥാനാർഥികൾക്കായി പ്രചാരണം നടത്തിയ സമീർ അഹമ്മദ് ഖാനോടുള്ള നന്ദി സൂചകമായാണ് അഷ്റഫ് സന്ദർശിച്ചത്.

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    TAGS:Manjeshwaram MLAmetronewsBanglore
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